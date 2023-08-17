Afghans live in uncertainty after U.S. withdrawal two years ago: Al Jazeera

Xinhua) 13:27, August 17, 2023

DOHA, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- Since the U.S. military's withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021, uncertainties faced by Afghans who had worked for the U.S. military have multiplied, Al Jazeera has reported.

The U.S. government previously promised that "Afghan nationals who work side by side with U.S. forces" would have a home in the United States. But subsequent government reports have shown the Biden administration failed to deliver on that pledge, Al Jazeera said, adding that the chaotic U.S. withdrawal left them with little hope for a future in their homeland.

Two years later, U.S. immigration applications remain severely backlogged, it said. An April report from the U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghan Reconstruction, an independent U.S. government watchdog, stated that the United States "has left most of its allies behind."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)