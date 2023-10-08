Home>>
Death toll of Afghan quakes rises to over 2,000
(Xinhua) 14:41, October 08, 2023
HERAT, Afghanistan, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- More than 2,000 people were killed and over 9,000 injured as powerful earthquakes jolted Afghanistan's Herat and other western provinces on Saturday, government sources said on Sunday.
