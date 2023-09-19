Home>>
5.8-magnitude quake hits Izu Islands, Japan -- USGS
(Xinhua) 15:28, September 19, 2023
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 jolted Izu Islands, Japan, at 0622 GMT on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 10.0 km, was initially determined to be at 31.01 degrees north latitude and 141.99 degrees east longitude.
