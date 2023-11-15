Home>>
5.3-magnitude quake hits Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border Region -- GFZ
(Xinhua) 09:07, November 15, 2023
BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 jolted Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border Region at 0005 GMT on Wednesday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 110.2 km, was initially determined to be at 36.43 degrees north latitude and 71.45 degrees east longitude.
