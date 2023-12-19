China sends work team to quake-hit Gansu

Xinhua) 09:52, December 19, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- The earthquake relief headquarters of China's State Council, along with the Ministry of Emergency Management, have dispatched a work team to the earthquake-stricken areas in Gansu Province.

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Jishishan county in the northwestern province late Monday evening.

The ministry has communicated with the China Earthquake Administration and local authorities to obtain the latest information of the disaster.

It has provided guidance for search and rescue efforts, and deployed comprehensive rescue teams to the affected areas.

Provincial and local fire departments have dispatched rescue personnel and fire engines to the scene.

Assessments of the damage caused by the earthquake are currently underway.

