6.2-magnitude earthquake hit NW China
Residents gather around a fire to keep warm on a street after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 18, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yalong)
A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Jishishan County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Gansu Province on Monday night. At least 111 people were killed.
Residents gather around a fire to keep warm on a street after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 18, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Xue Di)
Rubbles from a collapsed building are seen after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 18, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yalong)
Residents gather around a fire to keep warm on a street after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 18, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yalong)
Rubbles from a collapsed building are seen after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 18, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yalong)
