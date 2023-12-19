We Are China

6.2-magnitude earthquake hit NW China

Ecns.cn) 13:32, December 19, 2023

Residents gather around a fire to keep warm on a street after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 18, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yalong)

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted Jishishan County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Gansu Province on Monday night. At least 111 people were killed.

Rubbles from a collapsed building are seen after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Jishishan County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 18, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yalong)

