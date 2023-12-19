Emergency response mechanism launched to ensure aid to earthquake affected areas

Medical workers check the condition of an injured person outside a hospital in Jishishan Bao'an, Dongxiang, Salar autonomous county in Linxia Hui autonomous prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec 19, 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

The National Development and Reform Commission has launched the emergency response mechanism and taken timely measures to ensure stable supply of energy, electricity and essential materials in response to a 6.2-magnitude earthquake that occurred in northwest China's Gansu Province.

The commission provided immediate guidance to power grid companies, urging them to expedite the repair of damaged power facilities. The commission also organized emergency power supply to address the critical electricity demands of the affected population.

Through the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration, the commission promptly allocated relief materials, including cotton tents, quilts and cotton coats to the affected area, part of which has already arrived.

The commission will continue to coordinate with relevant departments and enterprises, monitor and track the situation on the front line, and provide comprehensive and continuous support to the affected region.

The earthquake jolted Jishishan county in Gansu province at 11:59 pm Monday with a depth of 10 km.

