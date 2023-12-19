Rescuers race against time in aftermath of powerful China quake

Xinhua) 13:37, December 19, 2023

This photo taken on Dec. 19, 2023 shows houses damaged by earthquake at Chenjia Village in Jishishan Bao'an, Dongxiang, Salar Autonomous County in Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

LANZHOU, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- In the grip of a cold wave, with temperatures plummeting below minus 10 degrees Celsius, the plateau county of Jishishan in northwest China's Gansu Province was jolted from its slumber midnight Monday by a 6.2-magnitude earthquake, causing death, destruction and panic.

Xinhua reporters arrived at the severely-affected Chenjia village in Dahejia township at around 3 a.m. Tuesday, finding it plunged into darkness as a blackout gripped the area, and electricity cables dangled on the ground. Several houses crumbled, leaving streets strewn with shards of glass, bricks and rocks.

According to local villager Ding Xiaolong, he was asleep at home when the quake struck. The intense tremor woke him and he quickly rushed out of the house for safety.

Speaking to Xinhua, Ding said he feels fortunate for being able to escape, but he also conveyed deep sadness for one of his fellow villagers who is currently working in the coastal city of Xiamen, located more than 2,000 kilometers away.

"I received a phone call from him after the quake, and he asked me to check on the situation of his family," Ding said, adding that he rushed to their house, only to discover it had been leveled to the ground, with four people buried underneath.

Despite Ding's efforts to gather over 20 people for help, it proved futile as it was already too late. All four members of his friend's family had lost their lives.

A child injured in an earthquake falls asleep after being treated and settled at a hospital in Jishishan Bao'an, Dongxiang, Salar Autonomous County in Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

Ma Shijun, a student at Dahejia Middle School, recounted running out of the dormitory barefoot, without even grabbing a coat, which left his hands slightly numb. Following the earthquake, teachers promptly organized students to seek refuge on the playground.

"Seeing more and more rescue personnel arriving, I find myself less frightened than I was when the earthquake first struck," Ma said.

According to the China Earthquake Networks Center, the quake jolted at 11:59 p.m. Monday and has a focal depth of 10 km. The epicenter is about 8 km from the county seat of Jishishan Bao'an, Dongxiang, Salar Autonomous County.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, a total of 105 were confirmed dead in Gansu and 11 in the neighboring Qinghai Province, with hundreds injured.

Rescuers get prepared for rescue operation at Chenjia Village in Jishishan Bao'an, Dongxiang, Salar Autonomous County in Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Ma Xiping)

Due to high altitude, cold weather and complex geological conditions, Jishishan county is prone to natural disasters, such as earthquakes. Since 1900, the area within a radius of 100 km from the epicenter has recorded seven earthquakes above 5 magnitude.

Villagers are being evacuated to secure locations, medical teams are racing against time to help those in need, and taxi drivers are transporting the injured to hospitals. Rescue vehicles and ambulances are rendering vital assistance in the earthquake-affected areas.

Members of the Gansu branch of the Blue Sky Rescue Team, a Chinese civil relief squad, have set up dozens of tents in the public square of Dahe village. Local officials have provided warm water for the affected residents to consume and use for preparing instant noodles.

Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, taxi driver Madahud headed towards the Chenjia village. He said that his phone had been inundated with messages seeking help.

A person injured in an earthquake is transferred to a hospital in Jishishan Bao'an, Dongxiang, Salar Autonomous County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

In Dahejia township, where the temperature plummeted to 16 degrees Celsius below zero, over 140 medical staff at a local hospital were busy treating the injured people. According to first-person accounts, the loved ones of many of these patients are untraceable in the aftermath of the earthquake.

"All seven of our houses collapsed," said Shi Lizhen, who works with the hospital of integrated traditional Chinese and Western medicine in Jishishan county. Wiping away tears, she placed several bottles of saline solution in the quilt to prevent freezing.

Ma Yuanjun, head of the hospital, told Xinhua that cracks were found on the hospital building walls, prompting the hospital staff to get the medical supplies out of the warehouse and set up makeshift beds by the road to treat the injured.

"Life is paramount," he said. "There is hope so long as people are alive."

