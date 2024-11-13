30 Sri Lankan visually impaired students receive scholarship from China's foundation

Xinhua) 09:53, November 13, 2024

COLOMBO, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Scholarship for Visually Impaired students 2024 was held on Nov. 12 in Colombo, capital of Sri Lanka, where 30 visually impaired students from low-income families received scholarships funded by China's Guangzhou Foundation for International Exchange and Cooperation.

Gunaratne, president of the Sri Lanka Council for the Blind, said in the speech that the council has been dedicated to providing services for the visually impaired people in Sri Lanka. He thanked China's foundation for offering scholarships and talking books to visually impaired children in Sri Lanka to support their education.

Jinith De Silva, president of the Sri Lanka China Society said that whenever Sri Lanka faces difficulties, the Chinese government and people always extend their helping hand without hesitation.

Ni Lisheng, chief of the China Cultural Center in Sri Lanka, said that education is a fundamental right and driving force for social and individual progress, and today's scholarship provided these visually impaired students with motivation, future and hope, showcasing the profound friendship and mutual support between the people of China and Sri Lanka.

This event was jointly organized by the Sri Lanka Council for the Blind and Sri Lanka China Society. The scholarships were fully funded by China's Guangzhou Foundation for International Exchange and Cooperation and donated through the Amity Foundation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)