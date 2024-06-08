China provides 80 pct of school uniform materials in Sri Lanka

Xinhua) 11:16, June 08, 2024

COLOMBO, June 7 (Xinhua) -- About 80 percent of the school uniform materials in Sri Lanka in 2024 was covered by Chinese grant, said Sri Lankan Minister of Education Susil Premajayantha on the handover ceremony of China's grant school uniform material on Friday.

"China is a friendly country and always our friends in need, and this kind of supply had been done before many years. I would take this opportunity once again to say thank you," said Premajayantha.

Chinese Ambassador Qi Zhenhong said China has never been absent when Sri Lanka needs help, and children are not only the future of the country and the hope of the nation, but also the inheritors and promoters of China-Sri Lanka friendship.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to congratulate Sri Lanka for its endeavors to revive the economy. Chinese government and people will always be the best partner, friend and neighbor to Sri Lankan brothers and sisters in the hour of need," he said.

In 2022, the Chinese government pledged to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka when it encountered an economic crisis, including a school uniform materials aid project. The first batch of school uniform fabrics arrived in Sri Lanka in January, 2023. So far, about 3.5 million Sri Lankan students have benefited from the program.

