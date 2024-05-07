Sri Lanka's cabinet approves digital transformation of general education with China's help

Xinhua) 14:47, May 07, 2024

COLOMBO, May 7 (Xinhua) -- The Sri Lankan cabinet approved a proposal for the digital transformation of general education with the support of the Chinese government, the government's information department said on Tuesday.

The department said the Chinese government has agreed to support the digital transformation of general education in the South Asian country.

A feasibility study has been conducted in relation to the implementation of the project, according to the department.

The devices of the related digital system to be provided will support the effective and efficient performance of the blended learning method, sharing resources, imparting the knowledge of teachers with special skills to the students when needed, avoiding the problems that arise in the case of shortage of teachers and facilitating the proposed educational reforms, the department said.

