China's White Horse Temple donates Buddha statue to Sri Lanka

Xinhua) 10:45, August 23, 2024

COLOMBO, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's White Horse Temple donated a Buddha statue to Sri Lanka on Thursday's handover ceremony at Dharmayathanaya Temple in Colombo.

The chief incumbent of Dharmayathanaya Temple Ven. Elle Gunawansha Thero, Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, the head of White Horse Temple Ven. Yinle, Chinese Ambassador to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong and his wife, Counselor Jin Qian, and the delegation from the Luoyang Municipal Committee attended the ceremony.

At the ceremony, Gunawansha Thero stated that the Buddhist exchanges between Sri Lanka and China have a long history. The donation of the Buddha statue by the White Horse Temple to Sri Lanka marks a significant event in the history of Buddhist exchanges between the two countries.

"We will place the statue at Dharmayathanaya Temple, hoping it will showcase Buddhist culture and the friendship between Sri Lanka and China to more visitors and devotees," said Gunawansha Thero.

Qi said that China-Sri Lankan Buddhist exchanges have a long history and have built enduring friendships that are deeply rooted in the hearts of the people of the two countries. Since establishing diplomatic ties, interactions between China and Sri Lanka's Buddhist communities have grown closer, further reinforcing our bilateral relationship.

"I am confident that Buddhist exchanges between our two countries will further strengthen the traditional friendship between our nations in supporting each other at all times and promote cultural and emotional bonds among our people. I look forward to seeing continued Buddhist cooperation between China and Sri Lanka, promoting mutual learning and prosperity, and fostering friendship and respect between our peoples," he said.

During the ceremony, monks from both China and Sri Lanka held a chanting and consecration ceremony for the Buddha statue. The statue has been placed opposite the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall, symbolizing the friendship between China and Sri Lanka.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)