Sri Lanka approves 1,996 Chinese-funded housing units for low-income families
(Xinhua) 10:01, November 07, 2024
COLOMBO, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka's Cabinet of Ministers has approved the construction of 1,996 housing units for low-income families with funding provided by the Chinese government, cabinet spokesperson Vijitha Herath announced on Wednesday.
At a press conference detailing the cabinet's decisions, he said the housing units will be built in three suburbs of Colombo, capital of Sri Lanka.
According to former State Minister of Urban Development and Housing Thenuka Vidanagamage, 789,242 families in Sri Lanka are without permanent housing, as reported to Parliament in November 2023.
