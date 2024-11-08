Home>>
Xi holds talks with Italian president
(Xinhua) 16:51, November 08, 2024
BEIJING, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Beijing on Friday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi to attend APEC meeting, G20 Summit, visit Peru, Brazil
- Xi urges promoting building of community with shared future with Malaysia
- Xi congratulates Maia Sandu on reelection as president of Moldova
- Xi sends congratulatory letter to inaugural World Conference of Classics
- Xi congratulates Trump on his election as U.S. president
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.