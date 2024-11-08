China's top political advisor meets president of Cuba's National Assembly of People's Power

Wang Huning, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, meets with Esteban Lazo Hernandez, president of Cuba's National Assembly of People's Power, in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 7, 2024. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning met with Esteban Lazo Hernandez, president of Cuba's National Assembly of People's Power, in Beijing on Thursday.

Wang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, said China is willing to work with Cuba to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and jointly build a China-Cuba community with a shared future.

The CPPCC National Committee is ready to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Cuba and push the friendly exchanges and cooperation between the two parties, countries and peoples to a higher level, Wang said.

Lazo congratulated the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the success of the third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee, noting that Cuba firmly upholds the one-China principle and firmly supports China's core interests and its major concerns.

Cuba stands ready to work with China to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthen bilateral exchanges and cooperation in various fields such as economy and party building, jointly build a community with a shared future between the two sides, and safeguard international fairness and justice, Lazo said.

