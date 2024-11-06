A glimpse of venue highlights at 7th CIIE

Xinhua) 08:49, November 06, 2024

This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2024 shows an adaptive radiosurgery operating space during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Visitors experience the process of radioligand therapy using AR technology at the booth of Novartis during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A staff member shows smart logistics solutions at the booth of UPS during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai. (Photo by Chen Haoming/Xinhua)

Visitors experience a windproof down feather fabric at the booth of Uniqlo during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A sorting robot arm is on display at the booth of DHL during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai. (Photo by Chen Haoming/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2024 shows the Brazil Pavilion during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

A visitor looks at vascular stent products during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A staff member promotes products via livestreaming at the exhibition area of trade in services during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai. (Photo by Chen Haoming/Xinhua)

An electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft is on display during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai. (Photo by Zhou Xinyi/Xinhua)

People visit the Innovation Incubation Special Section during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai. (Photo by Zhou Xinyi/Xinhua)

People visit the exhibition area of Panasonic during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

People visit the Tanzania Pavilion during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai. (Photo by Zhou Xinyi/Xinhua)

An installation is on display at the exhibition area of Lego during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

People visit the exhibition area of consumer goods during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

Visitors look at the RISE technology demonstrator program model at the exhibition area of General Electric during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A smart temperature control working garment is on display during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai. (Photo by Zhou Xinyi/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Nov. 5, 2024 shows the exhibition area of COSCO Shipping during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai. (Photo by Chen Haoming/Xinhua)

A visitor learns about a bronchoscope robot at the exhibition area of Intuitive Fosun during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. The newest edition of the CIIE, the world's first national-level exposition dedicated to imports, opened on Tuesday in Shanghai. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

