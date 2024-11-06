Chinese premier meets Malaysian PM in Shanghai

Xinhua) 08:27, November 06, 2024

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is in China to attend the seventh China International Import Expo, in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

SHANGHAI, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang met on Tuesday with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is in Shanghai to attend the 7th China International Import Expo.

Li said that China-Malaysia relations have entered a new stage of historical development and are moving steadily toward the goal of building a China-Malaysia community with a shared future.

He said that China is ready to work with Malaysia to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, uphold mutual respect and mutual trust, treat each other as equals and cooperate for win-win results, working together to achieve common development and prosperity of the two countries.

Li said China is willing to continue with firmly supporting each other on issues involving each other's core interests and major concerns, strengthening the docking of development strategies and the exchange of experience in governance, improving the layout of cooperation in various fields, and boosting the modernization process of the two countries with high-level strategic cooperation.

He called on the two sides to steadily advance flagship projects such as the East Coast Rail Link and the Malaysia-China "Two Countries, Twin Parks," tap into the cooperation potential in emerging areas, and constantly expand new space for cooperation.

China will continue to promote cultural exchanges and mutual learning with Malaysia, strengthen cooperation on education and visa facilitation, and encourage the two peoples, especially the youth, to visit each other more often to enhance mutual understanding and friendship, he said.

Li said China will strongly support Malaysia in assuming the rotating presidency of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) next year, and is ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with Malaysia within China-ASEAN and other multilateral frameworks to jointly advance regional economic integration, safeguard ASEAN centrality and safeguard the peaceful development of Asia.

Anwar noted that China is Malaysia's good friend and good partner. Malaysia is willing to deepen Belt and Road cooperation with China, promote cooperation in such areas as trade, investment, digital economy and education, and enhance people-to-people exchanges, he added.

Malaysia supports China in joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, said Anwar.

He noted that as the rotating presidency of ASEAN next year, Malaysia will take this opportunity to enhance coordination with China on international and regional issues.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who is in China to attend the seventh China International Import Expo, in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)