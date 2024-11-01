Collaboration with China key to realizing Malaysia's innovation, technological ambitions: official

Xinhua) 13:30, November 01, 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Collaboration with China key to realizing Malaysia's innovation and technological ambitions and elevate the life quality for both peoples, a Malaysian official has said.

Such cooperation is also in line with Malaysia's efforts to strengthen ties with the Global South and participation in groupings like BRICS, in which China is a major anchor, Malaysia-China Technology Promotion Association chairman Lee Chean Chung said late on Thursday in his remarks at the Malaysia-China Technology Innovation and Industry Cooperation Forum.

"We gather with a unified purpose: to deepen collaboration, ignite innovation, and advance technological progress between Malaysia and China," he said, noting that such forums provide space to turn potential into real-world achievements that will elevate industries, strengthen economies, and enhance people's life quality.

"As an emerging market, Malaysia is actively exploring the opportunity to join the BRICS cooperation framework. By integrating with the BRICS model, we seek to expand our global reach and deepen connections with major nations, including China ... this framework not only opens doors to new growth but also fosters shared prosperity, particularly benefiting nations across the Global South," he added.

Among the officials present was Li Zhiqiang, head of the division of Asian and African affairs of the China Science and Technology Exchange Center, who led the Chinese delegation of six leading Chinese companies specializing in advanced sectors such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and communication technology.

"This forum is a testament to our shared commitment to technological innovation and sustainable growth," Li said, adding that the new partnerships formed in the forum will drive forward shared goals and create meaningful outcomes for both countries.

For his part, Ooi Tze Min, political secretary to the minister of science, technology, and innovation, said collaboration with China is reshaping industries, driving growth, and creating high-quality jobs, ultimately boosting productivity across sectors.

"By working together, Malaysia and China can lead the development of solutions to global challenges -- whether it be in healthcare, environmental sustainability, or digital transformation. These joint efforts will have far-reaching impacts," he said.

The forum brings together government officials, academics and industry innovators from both nations, all united by a shared vision of advancing technological progress and sustainable development.

