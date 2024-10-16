Comic book on China-Malaysia ties friendship in younger generation: Malaysian official

Xinhua) 08:57, October 16, 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- A comic book telling an illustrated tale of the relationship between China and Malaysia meant for younger readers will help plant the seed of friendship among the next generation, a Malaysian official said.

The comic book "Wonderful Journey of Xiong Le and Mohamed" details how Malaysia has closely cooperated with China on its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to the benefit of both, Higher Education Deputy Minister Mustapha Sakmud said in his remarks at the launch of the comic book and the BRI Scholars' Commentary Book (Vol. 2) "50 Years of Friendship: Jointly Working Towards the China-Malaysia Community with a Shared Future" here on Monday.

"I am delighted to announce the launch of a junior comic book today, aimed at fostering greater understanding between young Malaysians and Chinese. By engaging our younger generation through storytelling, we are planting the seeds of friendship, cooperation, and mutual respect values that will ensure the long-term success of the BRI," he said.

Mustapha added that cooperation and collaboration in education and academia are important in fostering and deepening bilateral ties and urged greater cooperation in this field.

For his part, Zheng Xuefang, chargé d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia, noted that not only have high-level exchanges become increasingly frequent between both countries, but also people-to-people and cultural exchanges are booming, noting the large number of educational institutes in Malaysia that facilitate such cooperation including Xiamen University Malaysia Campus and seven Confucius Institutes among others.

"By reading inspiring comic books such as the 'Wonderful Journey of Xiong Le and Mohamed', young people of both countries will gain a better understanding of each other and foster a tight bond. Also, by reading serious books such as the BRI Scholars' Commentary Book, people will be better informed of the achievements and significance of BRI cooperation," he said.

The launch was attended by representatives from the Malaysian and Chinese governments, along with over a hundred distinguished figures from political, business, and academic circles, celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China.

