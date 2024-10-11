Collaboration with Chinese firms will boost Malaysian enterprises: business groups

Xinhua) 09:43, October 11, 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- Collaboration with Chinese firms will boost Malaysian enterprises by helping them gain market access, financial support, knowledge and technology, according to Malaysian business groups.

In particular, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) can gain access to the world's second-largest market and a slew of other benefits by collaborating with Chinese firms under the Belt and Road Initiative, said Teh Kee Sin, the founding president of the SME Association of South Johor, according to local media Free Malaysia Today on Thursday.

"Partnerships will allow SMEs access to a larger business environment, not only for sourcing but also for selling at larger volumes," Teh said, adding that it is important for Malaysian businesses to move quickly to seize opportunities.

Meanwhile, Small and Medium Enterprises Association President William Ng said Malaysian SMEs cannot avoid trading with Chinese firms given their vast economic reach and global trade position.

Ng added that Malaysian SMEs should consider entering supply chain partnerships and joining forces with Chinese firms to tap into other markets and collaborate to achieve a good working relationship on good terms.

China has been Malaysia's largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)