Chinese premier to attend 8th Greater Mekong Subregion Summit
(Xinhua) 16:15, November 04, 2024
BEIJING, Nov. 4 (Xinhua) -- The eighth Greater Mekong Subregion Summit will be held in Kunming, Yunnan from Nov. 6 to 7. Premier of the State Council Li Qiang will chair the summit, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced on Monday.
Leaders of the five Mekong countries of Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam, and President of the Asian Development Bank will attend the summit upon invitation, Mao added.
