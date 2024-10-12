Lancang-Mekong sub-region emerges as new growth center in Asia: Cambodian official

Xinhua) 08:50, October 12, 2024

PHNOM PENH, Oct. 11 (Xinhua) -- Lancang-Mekong sub-region has emerged as a new growth center in the Asian region, attaining noteworthy strategic attention in terms of its geo-political and geo-economic significance, a Cambodian official has said.

Meas Kim Heng, a secretary of state of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MFAIC), made the remarks in Phnom Penh during the official book launch ceremony titled "Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC): Towards Peace and Prosperity" on Wednesday, according to a MFAIC's press release on Friday.

LMC countries include China, Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam.

Kim Heng highlighted six priority areas of LMC for future direction, namely Lancang-Mekong Economic Development Belt, agriculture, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), water management, transboundary crime, and digital economy and green economy.

"Closer collaboration among Lancang-Mekong countries is an essential prerequisite for turning the region into a region with strong integration and resilient regional economic development," he said.

He added that LMC has played an important role in addressing regional challenges and promoting peace, stability, security, and sustainable development in the region.

The official extended his sincere gratitude to China for continuing to play a crucial role in promoting peace and sustainable development of the Lancang-Mekong sub-region through the LMC framework over the past years, especially China's continued support for the LMC Special Fund.

According to the official, apart from contributing to the LMC framework, China's long-term support and assistance, particularly through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, and Global Civilization Initiative, have brought greater opportunity for the common development for the region and the world at large.

Kim Heng said regular high-level exchanges and policy dialogues among LMC countries have helped set important policy directions, contributing to the building of trust, mutual understanding and shared benefits among the LMC member countries.

