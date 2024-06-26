Greater Mekong Sub-region countries join hands to curb drug problems

VIENTIANE, June 25 (Xinhua) -- The Greater Mekong Sub-region countries have joined hands in fighting illicit drugs.

Representatives from Laos, Cambodia, China, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam, met in northern Laos' Bokeo province on Tuesday for the meeting of Senior Police Officers on Counter Narcotics Cooperation in the Greater Mekong Sub-region.

The meeting aimed to exchange information on the state of illicit drugs and the challenges of solving the drug problem in the six countries along the Mekong River, according to a report of the Lao People's Army Radio on Tuesday.

The meeting was held ahead of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26.

The Lao government has intensified action to tackle the drug problem and remains committed to working with other countries in the region in this regard, according to the report.

