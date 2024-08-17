Chinese FM proposes 4 suggestions for Lancang-Mekong cooperation

Xinhua) 10:12, August 17, 2024

BANGKOK, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday proposed four suggestions for the next phase of Lancang-Mekong cooperation at the ninth Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers' Meeting held in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

First, focus on peace and stability and uphold a common vision. Facing a turbulent international situation, the Lancang-Mekong countries should adhere to true multilateralism and open regionalism, resolutely resist zero-sum games and "decoupling," and jointly build a closer Lancang-Mekong community with a shared future. The six countries should uphold an open and inclusive spirit, actively explore trilateral cooperation with international organizations such as the United Nations (UN) Development Program and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, and support the development of regional countries.

China is willing to work with the Mekong countries to uphold a vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, advance the operation of "The Safety of the Lancang-Mekong Region," convene the Lancang-Mekong Law Enforcement Security Cooperation Ministerial Meeting as soon as possible, accelerate the establishment of a Lancang-Mekong judicial and legal cooperation mechanism, and strengthen joint efforts to combat transnational crime, in order to jointly maintain regional stability and peace.

Second, focus on innovation-driven development and bridge the digital divide. The Lancang-Mekong countries should accelerate the implementation of The Joint Initiatives on the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Innovation Corridor Development and improve the regional science and technology innovation cooperation mechanism. China is willing to assist Mekong countries in strengthening their artificial intelligence capacity building through flexible methods such as policy dialogue, joint research, and talent training, thereby unlocking more intelligent dividends.

China has invited representatives from the five Mekong countries to participate in training sessions and seminars on artificial intelligence capacity building in China. China will establish a cooperation network for computing infrastructure between China and the Lancang-Mekong countries based on the Lancang-Mekong Cloud Computing Innovation Center, enabling artificial intelligence to better serve the development of the Lancang-Mekong countries.

China is ready to continue implementing the Lancang-Mekong Space Cooperation Plan with Mekong countries, launch the "Fudan-1 Lancang-Mekong Future Star" as soon as possible, and support Fudan University in establishing the Lancang-Mekong youth astrophysics research center, in order to provide an important platform for the six countries to engage in exchange and cooperation in space observation and technology application.

Third, focus on interconnected development and enhance growth momentum. China is willing to work with Mekong countries to accelerate the construction of the Lancang-Mekong connectivity network, jointly formulate connectivity cooperation plans, promote the southward extension of the China-Laos railway, connect China, Laos and Thailand, and support the construction of the new international land-sea trade corridor, in order to actively expand the regional connectivity network.

China is willing to work with Mekong countries to continue implementing the three-year action plan for capacity cooperation among Lancang-Mekong countries, leverage the role of the joint working group on capacity cooperation, hold activities that promote capacity and investment cooperation, explore the establishment of an information-sharing platform, and carry out human resource training cooperation, thereby maintaining the stability and smooth operation of regional industrial and supply chains.

China actively supports the rural and agricultural revitalization of the Mekong countries and is willing to advance the integrated development pilot of smart farms. The Lancang-Mekong countries should strengthen digital cooperation across the entire chain of agricultural product production, processing, trade and consumption in the Mekong countries, establish a traceability system for fruit products, and enhance the competitiveness of agricultural products and the resilience of agricultural production systems in the Mekong countries.

China actively supports strengthening cooperation in addressing climate change and disaster prevention and reduction. China appreciates the issuance of the joint statement on the Lancang-Mekong clean air initiative at this foreign ministers' meeting. Over the next three years, the six countries will complete the construction of platforms such as the demonstration of air quality monitoring technology in Lancang-Mekong countries, the comprehensive meteorological service sharing platform for the Lancang-Mekong Basin, and the emergency information sharing and cooperation system for the Lancang-Mekong region. The six countries should jointly implement the initiative on deepening water resource cooperation in the Lancang-Mekong region to promote the quality and upgrading of water resource cooperation.

Fourth, focus on people-to-people exchanges and cultivate Lancang-Mekong culture. The Lancang-Mekong countries should make good use of the benefits of the "visa-free era" to facilitate personnel exchanges among the six countries. The six countries should leverage the role of the Lancang-Mekong tourist cities cooperation alliance and accelerate the establishment of the Lancang-Mekong aviation development and cooperation alliance so as to promote the sustainable recovery of the tourism industry in the Mekong countries. China will continue to utilize platforms such as the Mekong Institute and the Lancang-Mekong Vocational Education Training Center to strengthen cooperation in higher education and vocational education with the Mekong countries.

The Lancang-Mekong countries will organize commemorative activities for the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Thailand, the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Vietnam, and the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Myanmar next year.

The six countries will establish a cooperation platform for broadcasting and television media among the Lancang-Mekong countries, and continue to hold exchange activities such as the Lancang-Mekong cultural and arts festival, the Lancang-Mekong international film week, and the Lancang-Mekong local cooperation and development forum, so that the Lancang-Mekong culture, featuring equal treatment, sincere mutual assistance and close bond as one family, becomes more deeply rooted in people's hearts.

