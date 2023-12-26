Chinese premier calls for integrated development, security cooperation among Lancang-Mekong countries

Chinese Premier Li Qiang attends the fourth Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) Leaders' Meeting via videolink in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday called on Lancang-Mekong countries to enhance integrated development and security governance cooperation, and announced China's decision to put in place a loan specially designated for the common development of Lancang-Mekong countries.

Li made the remarks at the fourth Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) Leaders' Meeting held via video link, co-hosted by Li and Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing and attended by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Noting Lancang-Mekong cooperation is an important undertaking initiated and advanced by the six countries of the region, Li called on the six countries to set an example in building high-quality Belt and Road and implementing the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative.

Li went on to put forward four proposals on strengthening Lancang-Mekong cooperation.

First, he urged deepening integrated development, jointly planning and implementing relevant interconnectivity projects in the Lancang-Mekong region, promoting the upgrading of cooperation projects in cross-border economy, trade, production capacity and agriculture, maintaining the security and stability of industrial and supply chains, and strengthening cooperation in smart manufacturing and big data.

Second, Li called on all sides to promote green cooperation, fully respect the legitimate rights and interests of all countries in rational development and utilization of water resources, and accommodate each other's concerns, adding that China is ready to explore cooperation with other countries on Lancang-Mekong whole-basin governance and promote cooperation on energy transition and ecological protection.

Third, he said all sides should strengthen security governance, advance common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and forcefully crack down on crimes such as online gambling and telecom fraud.

Fourth, Li called for deepening people-to-people exchanges.

Leaders attending the meeting expressed sincere condolences to the Chinese side over the casualties caused by the earthquake in Gansu Province.

All parties thanked China for its outstanding contribution to advancing LMC, vowing to strengthen cooperation in areas including agriculture, innovation, poverty reduction, interconnectivity, digital economy, green development, water resources, and tourism.

