Myanmar hosts Greater Mekong Subregion ministerial conference
(Xinhua) 10:07, December 18, 2023
YANGON, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar hosted the 26th Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) Ministerial Conference, according to a press release by Myanmar's Ministry of Information.
The ministerial conference chaired by Myanmar's Union Minister of Investment and Foreign Economic Relations Kan Zaw was held in Nay Pyi Taw on Friday.
The conference was divided into two parts, a plenary meeting and an informal meeting. At the informal meeting, heads of delegations from GMS member countries discussed an innovation strategy for GMS 2030 and the strengthening of engagement of local governments in GMS.
A total of 80 representatives from Cambodia, China, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam attended the conference.
