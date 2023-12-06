Home>>
Chinese FM to chair Eighth Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers' Meeting
(Xinhua) 16:12, December 06, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- As agreed with the Mekong countries, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) co-chair Myanmar's Deputy Prime Minister and Union Minister for Foreign Affairs U Than Swe will jointly host the eighth LMC Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Beijing on Dec. 7, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced on Wednesday.
