Lancang-Mekong Cooperation media summit held in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:37, June 28, 2023

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attends and addresses the 2023 Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) Media Summit in Beijing, capital of China, June 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) Media Summit took place in Beijing on Tuesday.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the event and delivered remarks.

More than 130 representatives from relevant departments and mainstream media of the six Lancang-Mekong countries attended the event. They had in-depth discussions on achieving peace and development, mutual benefit, win-win outcomes, and people-to-people exchanges in the region, and on contributing to the building of a closer Lancang-Mekong community with a shared future.

Attendees of the event shared the view that concrete benefits have been delivered to the six participating countries since the LMC's inception, and the LMC has effectively boosted amity among people of the six countries.

There is massive potential for cooperation among the six countries in such areas as infrastructure construction, agriculture, poverty reduction, security, and environmental protection, said attendees.

They expressed their hope to promote exchanges among the people of the six countries through media cooperation, enhance friendship and mutual trust, and better tell Lancang-Mekong stories.

