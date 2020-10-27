Lancang-Mekong Regional University Presidents Forum on Ecological Civilization held in Kunming

The Lancang-Mekong Regional University Presidents Forum on Ecological Civilization

The Lancang-Mekong Regional University Presidents Forum on Ecological Civilization was held recently in Kunming, Yunnan Province. This forum was sponsored by Yunnan Education Department and hosted by Southwest Forestry University. It was held both online and offline, enabling scholars and experts inside and outside of the region to jointly participate in academic research and policy discussions.

The forum is one of the series of activities organized by the 2020 Online Forum on Education Cooperation in South & Southeast Asia. 20 domestic forestry expert representatives participated in the offline forum, 17 experts and scholars from 6 countries participated via video link, together with more than 300 teachers and students stationed in 7 different sub-venues.

The participating experts and scholars exchanged in-depth views on the reform and development of higher forestry education in the Lancang-Mekong Region in today's big data era, future forestry training modes, and new knowledge and skills relating to forestry education.

The forum has not only promoted cooperation in higher forestry education, and contributed to win-win prospects for the scientific and technological development of forestry in the Lancang-Mekong River Basin, but has also spread the concept of ecological civilization, promoted ecological and economic development, and accelerated the development of the Green Lancang-Mekong Initiative.