China ready to contribute more to drug control in Greater Mekong Subregion: police chief

Xinhua) 08:47, September 07, 2023

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong poses for a group photo with the heads of delegations attending the 14th Ministerial Meeting of the Signatories to the Memorandum of Understanding on Drug Control in the Greater Mekong Subregion prior to the meeting in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2023. Wang attended the meeting and delivered a keynote speech at the meeting. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlian)

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong said on Wednesday China is ready to make new and greater contributions to drug control and safeguard people's health and well-being in the Greater Mekong Subregion.

Wang made the remarks at the 14th Ministerial Meeting of the Signatories to the Memorandum of Understanding on Drug Control in the Greater Mekong Subregion.

Wang said that since the establishment of the drug control mechanism in the Greater Mekong Subregion 30 years ago, all parties have jointly promoted the healthy development of the mechanism and joined hands to deal with the regional drug problem, which vividly explains the profound friendship of all parties and their solemn commitment to going forward hand in hand.

China is ready to work with all parties to actively implement the Global Security Initiative put forward by China, comprehensively address the drug challenge, firmly oppose the "legalization" of drugs and the "politicization" of drug control, and firmly oppose interference in other countries' internal affairs, abuse of unilateral sanctions and "long-arm jurisdiction" under the pretext of drug issue, said Wang.

The heads of delegations of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime also addressed the meeting.

It was announced that Myanmar will host the 15th ministerial meeting in 2025.

Prior to the meeting, Wang met with Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang and other officials who are in China for the meeting.

Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong delivers a keynote speech at the 14th Ministerial Meeting of the Signatories to the Memorandum of Understanding on Drug Control in the Greater Mekong Subregion in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlian)

