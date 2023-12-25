Cambodian PM to attend 4th Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Leaders' Meeting via video conference

PHNOM PENH, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet will participate in the fourth Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) Leaders' Meeting via video conference on Monday, the country's foreign ministry said in a press statement on Saturday.

Myanmar and China will co-chair the virtual meeting, the statement said.

The LMC consists of six countries, namely China, Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Under the theme "Join Hands on the Building of a Community of Shared Future and Modernization among Lancang-Mekong Countries," the leaders will review overall progress and chart future directions for widening cooperation, promote mutual trust and strengthen partnerships under the LMC framework, contributing to socio-economic development and enhancing the wellbeing of the peoples of the sub-region, the statement said.

"The fourth LMC Leaders' Meeting will be a milestone for the Lancang-Mekong countries to realize their common goals of promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the sub-region and advance LMC to a higher level, through the launching of the implementation of the Five-Year Plan of Action," the statement said.

Lancang is the Chinese name for the upper reaches of the Mekong River, and the trunk stream stretches over 4,000 km through the six countries.

