Chinese premier to attend 4th Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Leaders' Meeting

Xinhua) 16:33, December 22, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the fourth Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) Leaders' Meeting via videolink on Dec. 25, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced here Friday.

Leaders of the five Mekong countries, namely Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Viet Nam, will also attend the meeting, according to Wang.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)