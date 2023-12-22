Home>>
Chinese premier to attend 4th Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Leaders' Meeting
(Xinhua) 16:33, December 22, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang will attend the fourth Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) Leaders' Meeting via videolink on Dec. 25, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced here Friday.
Leaders of the five Mekong countries, namely Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Viet Nam, will also attend the meeting, according to Wang.
