Highlights of 2024 Hangzhou Marathon

Xinhua) 10:22, November 04, 2024

Participants start during the 2024 Hangzhou Marathon in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Participants run in the West Lake scenic area during the 2024 Hangzhou Marathon in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Participants run during the 2024 Hangzhou Marathon in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Participants run in the West Lake scenic area during the 2024 Hangzhou Marathon in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Participants run in the West Lake scenic area during the 2024 Hangzhou Marathon in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Participants start during the 2024 Hangzhou Marathon in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Participants run during the 2024 Hangzhou Marathon in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

