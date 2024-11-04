China's bond market issuances hit 7.6 trln yuan in September

Xinhua) 08:42, November 04, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (Xinhua) -- Bond issuances in China hit 7.6 trillion yuan (about 1.07 trillion U.S. dollars) in September this year, data from the country's central bank showed.

Specifically, issuances of treasury bonds came in at 1.36 trillion yuan, while local government bond issuances amounted to 1.28 trillion yuan, according to the People's Bank of China.

Financial bond issuances stood at 764 billion yuan, and corporate credit bond issuances reached 1.19 trillion yuan.

Outstanding bonds held in custody came in at 169.9 trillion yuan at the end of September.

