China to issue euro sovereign bonds in Paris
(Xinhua) 09:50, September 10, 2024
BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Finance on Monday said that it will issue euro sovereign bonds in Paris, the capital of France, in the week starting on Sept. 23.
The scale of the issuance will not exceed 2 billion euros, with further specifics to be announced ahead of time.
