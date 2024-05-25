China issues this year's second batch of ultra-long special treasury bonds
BEIJING, May 24 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday issued this year's second batch of ultra-long special treasury bonds.
This batch involves bonds with a term of 20 years. The bonds were issued at the Beijing Stock Exchange with a total sum of 40 billion yuan (about 5.63 billion U.S. dollars) and an interest rate of 2.49 percent.
It was China's first issuance of the 20-year ultra-long special treasury bonds this year.
China began issuing ultra-long bonds with terms of 30 years on May 17, and will begin issuing 50-year bonds on June 14. The issuance of the last batch of these bonds will be completed by mid-November.
Lian Ping, president of the China Chief Economist Forum, said that ultra-long special treasury bonds can stimulate current investment and consumption, lay a solid foundation for long-term, high-quality development, offer respite for local government finances, and bring other multifaceted benefits.
Ultra-long special treasury bonds typically refer to those with a tenor of more than 10 years.
Photos
Related Stories
- China issues first batch of ultra-long special treasury bonds
- Explainer: What's special about China's ultra-long special treasury bonds
- China to initiate issuance of ultra-long special treasury bonds
- Special bonds aim to promote demand, growth
- Chinese premier stresses good use of ultra-long special treasury bonds
- Provinces get more funding support from 1-trillion yuan in special treasury bonds
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.