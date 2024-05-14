Chinese premier stresses good use of ultra-long special treasury bonds

May 14, 2024

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, speaks at a video conference on supporting the implementation of major national strategies and building up security capacity in key areas in Beijing, capital of China, May 13, 2024. Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday stressed the need to issue and make good use of ultra-long special treasury bonds to support the implementation of major national strategies and build up security capacity in key areas.

The issuance of ultra-long special treasury bonds is conducive to advancing Chinese modernization, promoting high-quality development, and seizing the initiative in development, Li said at a video conference.

He urged efforts to strengthen project management and build a number of landmark projects, as well as to overcome deep-rooted obstacles through reforms and innovative measures.

China should make good use of both conventional and unconventional policies, strengthen coordination between fiscal and monetary instruments, and guide more financial resources into the real economy, the premier said.

More efforts are required to guide private capital to participate in the building of major projects and fully stimulate the vitality of private investment, he added.

Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang presided over the meeting.

