China's bond market issuances hit 7.16 trln yuan in March
(Xinhua) 13:28, April 28, 2024
BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Bond issuances in China totaled nearly 7.16 trillion yuan (about 1 trillion U.S. dollars) in March this year, data from China's central bank showed.
Specifically, issuances of treasury bonds came in at 920 billion yuan, while local government bond issuances amounted to 629.45 billion yuan, according to the People's Bank of China.
Financial bond issuances stood at 956.3 billion yuan, and corporate credit bond issuances reached 1.66 trillion yuan.
Outstanding bonds held in custody were at 160.8 trillion yuan at the end of March.
