China's bond market issuances hit 6.9 trln yuan in April
(Xinhua) 14:40, June 01, 2024
BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Bond issuances in China hit 6.9 trillion yuan (about 971.82 billion U.S. dollars) in April this year, data from the country's central bank showed.
Specifically, issuances of treasury bonds came in at 1.08 trillion yuan, while local government bond issuances amounted to 343.91 billion yuan, according to the People's Bank of China.
Financial bond issuances stood at 1.08 trillion yuan, and corporate credit bond issuances reached 1.47 trillion yuan.
Outstanding bonds held in custody came in at 161.4 trillion yuan at the end of April.
