China to issue special treasury bonds for major state-owned commercial banks to replenish tier-1 capital: finance minister

Xinhua) 11:05, October 12, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- China will issue special treasury bonds to support large state-owned commercial banks in replenishing the core tier-1 capital, Minister of Finance Lan Fo'an told a press conference on Saturday.

