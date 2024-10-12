Home>>
China to issue special treasury bonds for major state-owned commercial banks to replenish tier-1 capital: finance minister
(Xinhua) 11:05, October 12, 2024
BEIJING, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- China will issue special treasury bonds to support large state-owned commercial banks in replenishing the core tier-1 capital, Minister of Finance Lan Fo'an told a press conference on Saturday.
