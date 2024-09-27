Chinese finance ministry issues 2-bln-euro sovereign bonds in France

Xinhua) 09:36, September 27, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Finance said Thursday that it successfully issued euro sovereign bonds worth 2 billion euros (about 2.23 billion U.S. dollars) in Paris on Wednesday.

Of the total, the issuance of three-year bonds stood at 1.25 billion euros in value with an interest rate of 2.517 percent, and the issuance of seven-year bonds totaled 750 million euros with a yield of 2.738 percent, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

The statement said that international investors have subscribed enthusiastically, with the total subscription value amounting to 16.2 billion euros, 8.1 times the issuance amount.

It said that the bonds issued are fully deposited with the Central Moneymarkets Unit of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and will subsequently be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Euronext.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)