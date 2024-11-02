Halloween Carnival 2024 held in Los Angeles County, U.S.
People attend the Halloween Carnival 2024 on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood, Los Angeles County, California, the United States, on Oct. 31, 2024. (Photo by Qiu Chen/Xinhua)
People attend the Halloween Carnival 2024 on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood, Los Angeles County, California, the United States, on Oct. 31, 2024. (Photo by Qiu Chen/Xinhua)
People attend the Halloween Carnival 2024 in West Hollywood, Los Angeles County, California, the United States, on Oct. 31, 2024. (Photo by Qiu Chen/Xinhua)
People attend the Halloween Carnival 2024 in West Hollywood, Los Angeles County, California, the United States, on Oct. 31, 2024. (Photo by Qiu Chen/Xinhua)
People attend the Halloween Carnival 2024 on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood, Los Angeles County, California, the United States, on Oct. 31, 2024. (Photo by Qiu Chen/Xinhua)
Photos
