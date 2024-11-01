Philadelphia ensemble strikes symphony of friendship in "epic" China tour

Xinhua) 08:34, November 01, 2024

The Philadelphia Orchestra stages the premier concert of its ongoing China tour at the National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 31, 2024. (NCPA/Handout via Xinhua)

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- The Philadelphia Orchestra staged the premier concert of its ongoing China tour in Beijing on Thursday, celebrating the U.S. ensemble's half-century bond with China.

Calling the trip an "epic tour," Matias Tarnopolsky, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Orchestra, told Xinhua that "the relationship is now in its second 50 years. We value the connections that we started in 1973, now through multiple generations."

As the first American orchestra to visit China after the founding of the People's Republic of China, its historic tour marked a thaw in China-U.S. cultural exchange. Chinese and American leaders have commended the orchestra as an active cultural envoy, instrumental in strengthening China-U.S. ties.

The orchestra is scheduled to present nine concerts on its China tour from Oct. 31 to Nov. 10, as China and the United States celebrate the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

In addition to Beijing and Tianjin, the orchestra will make its debut in Chengdu and Haikou.

The entire orchestra joined the visit, which is so important to build people-to-people connections, meaning greater understanding and connections between two cultures, Tarnopolsky said.

On Thursday, famous symphony pieces including Rossini's "The Barber of Seville" played by the orchestra's 100-plus musicians led by conductor Marin Alsop resonated with enthusiastic audiences in a concert hall of 2,000-seating capacity of China's National Center for the Performing Arts, tugging the heartstrings of philharmonic lovers.

Chinese elements will be added to the orchestra's subsequent performances on this China tour, including traditional Chinese musical instrument, the pipa, and musical works from across the world inspired by ancient Chinese poems and lyrics.

On Saturday, the orchestra is scheduled to premiere "A Night of Flowers and Moonlight by the Spring River," based on the Tang Dynasty (618-907) masterpiece by poet Zhang Ruoxu, at the third Beijing concert of the ongoing China tour. The symphonic edition was produced by composer Mason Bates, who is reputed for integrating electronic sounds and technology into classical music.

"This piece is a special gift to the Chinese audience," Tarnopolsky said.

In 2023, the orchestra organized its 13th China tour to commemorate its 50th-anniversary concert in Beijing. Since 1973, the orchestra has visited schools, universities and hospitals, engaging with young Chinese musicians through various associations and developing musical bond with Chinese people across generations.

Two of the troupe's musicians were part of the 1973 tour to China. One of them, American violinist Davyd Booth, 74, said that he joined every one of the orchestra's 14 trips to China, during which he made many Chinese friends and stayed in touch with them through social media.

"Although we play all over the world, there is no other country that we have become so close with and developed such a close and enduring relationship," he added.

Wang Yiwei, professor at the School of International Relations, Renmin University of China, said that the Philadelphia Orchestra's China visit rekindles the memory of the past chapter of the Sino-U.S. ties, proving that the foundation of China-U.S. friendship lies in the people-to-people exchanges, which boasts immense potential.

The Philadelphia Orchestra stages the premier concert of its ongoing China tour at the National Center for the Performing Arts (NCPA) in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 31, 2024. (NCPA/Handout via Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)