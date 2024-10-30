Nearly half of voters question American democracy: survey

Xinhua) October 30, 2024

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- Nearly half of U.S. voters doubt the government's ability to serve the common good, with 45 percent saying it fails to represent them, according to a survey released by The New York Times on Sunday.

The survey, conducted nationwide from Oct. 20 to 23 among 2,516 likely voters, found that 62 percent believe the government primarily serves its own interests and elites.

Such frustrations, compounded by economic challenges, partisan divides, and unresolved social issues, have weakened confidence in the nearly 250-year-old democratic system, said the report.

The survey also highlighted a stark partisan divide, with 60 percent of voters blaming former President Donald Trump for worsening it, while 37 percent pointed to Vice President Kamala Harris.

"It's not just Democrat or Republican, it's the Washington elite," retired farmer Randal Parr was quoted as saying in the report. "The Washington elite control everything, and the will of the people has been ignored."

Some voters expressed frustration over government inaction on pressing issues. "It's always a school shooting," said temporary worker Sarah Washington. "Nothing still being done about it. They talk about it, and then another one happens."

Roughly one-third of respondents worry that America's problems are so severe that it could fail as a nation, while 58 percent say the nation's financial and political systems require significant reforms or a complete overhaul, the survey showed.

