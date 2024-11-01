"Volt Typhoon" misinformation campaign is a farce directed by U.S.

Cartoon by Ma Hongliang

The U.S. has been creating hype around a group named "Volt Typhoon" and blaming others to cover up cyberattacks it has launched, according to a recent report jointly released by China's National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center, National Engineering Laboratory for Computer Virus Prevention Technology and 360 Digital Security Group.

The report revealed that U.S. government agencies fabricated the so-called "Volt Typhoon" threat narrative to maintain control over warrantless surveillance under Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act. Section 702 enables U.S. government agencies to conduct indiscriminate surveillance on global internet users.

To serve its own interests, the U.S. has engaged in massive cyberattacks and theft of secrets around the world while spreading disinformation and framing other countries. This is just a farce directed by the U.S., the biggest threat to global cyber security and the world's No. 1 surveillance state.

