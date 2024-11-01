China rolls out plan to promote nuclear technology application industry

Xinhua) 15:13, November 01, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- China aims to see the annual direct economic output value of its nuclear technology application industry hit 400 billion yuan (about 56 billion U.S. dollars) by 2026.

The target was set in an action plan, recently jointly released by China Atomic Energy Authority, the National Development and Reform Commission and other departments, which aims to support the development of the nuclear technology application industry over the next three years.

According to the plan, the development of nuclear technology application industry is an inevitable trend to promote the high-quality development of the nuclear industry, as well as an important means of supporting the transformation and upgrading of the national economy.

By 2026, the independent innovation capability of China's nuclear technology application industry will be significantly enhanced, and the industrial field will be further expanded, said the plan.

Over the next three years, breakthroughs will be made in a number of key technologies, a number of innovation platforms will be built, and new enterprises will be cultivated, focusing on the application of nuclear technology in the fields such as medical diagnosis and treatment, agricultural breeding, food processing, safety and security, it added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)