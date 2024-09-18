Chinese premier extends congratulations to 68th IAEA General Conference
BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang extended on Monday a congratulatory message to the 68th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
In his message, Li pointed out that nuclear energy is an important clean energy source, noting that Chinese President Xi Jinping has proposed the building of a global nuclear security architecture featuring fairness and win-win cooperation.
Since China joined the IAEA 40 years ago, it has always supported the agency's work with concrete actions, Li said, adding that the two sides have established all-round cooperation in the fields of nuclear energy development and utilization, as well as nuclear safety and security, safeguards and non-proliferation, and have achieved fruitful results, making important contributions to global nuclear energy governance and development.
China, Li said, is ready to further strengthen cooperation with the IAEA and other member states to make global nuclear energy governance more just and rational, nuclear energy development more inclusive, and nuclear energy cooperation more open and orderly.
Photos
Related Stories
- IAEA eager to deepen cooperation with China on peaceful use of nuclear technology
- China New Growth: Controlled nuclear fusion emerges as new frontier for China's venture capitalists
- Pic story: designer of nuclear power project in SW China
- China's nuclear power generation reaches 440,000 GWh in 2023
- China starts mass production of carbon-14 isotope via commercial nuclear reactor
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.