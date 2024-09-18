Chinese premier extends congratulations to 68th IAEA General Conference

Xinhua) 08:30, September 18, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang extended on Monday a congratulatory message to the 68th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

In his message, Li pointed out that nuclear energy is an important clean energy source, noting that Chinese President Xi Jinping has proposed the building of a global nuclear security architecture featuring fairness and win-win cooperation.

Since China joined the IAEA 40 years ago, it has always supported the agency's work with concrete actions, Li said, adding that the two sides have established all-round cooperation in the fields of nuclear energy development and utilization, as well as nuclear safety and security, safeguards and non-proliferation, and have achieved fruitful results, making important contributions to global nuclear energy governance and development.

China, Li said, is ready to further strengthen cooperation with the IAEA and other member states to make global nuclear energy governance more just and rational, nuclear energy development more inclusive, and nuclear energy cooperation more open and orderly.

