IAEA eager to deepen cooperation with China on peaceful use of nuclear technology

Xinhua) 16:11, August 29, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is highly impressed to see China's significant progress in nuclear development and is eager to deepen collaboration with the country on the peaceful use of nuclear energy, according to an IAEA official.

The cooperation between the IAEA and China has been multifaceted, covering areas such as nuclear energy, nuclear technology applications, nuclear safety and security, and nonproliferation, said Sophie Boutaud de la Combe, director of the Office of Public Information and Communication of the IAEA, at an event commemorating the 40th anniversary of China's accession to the IAEA.

China Atomic Energy Authority (CAEA), in cooperation with the IAEA, has promoted many important projects and achieved remarkable results, she said, noting that these achievements are not only crucial for China's development, but also have a far-reaching impact on the peaceful use of nuclear energy globally.

"I'm very much looking forward to learning more about China's progress in those areas and exploring how to leverage and promote those successful experiences through the partnership with CAEA news center," she said.

According to Sophie Boutaud de la Combe, China has become a key supporter of the IAEA both financially and politically through its extraordinary economic growth and advancements in knowledge, technology and expertise.

She also expressed gratitude to the Chinese experts who are sharing their knowledge with other countries at the ongoing event hosted by the CAEA. "China is helping other countries achieve their own energy goals by building quickly and safely their own capability industry on nuclear power development."

Since its accession to the IAEA 40 years ago, China has maintained close collaboration with the agency, which has not only significantly enhanced the safety and development of China's nuclear energy, but also made contributions to the sustainable development of nuclear energy worldwide, according to Liu Jing, vice chairman of the CAEA.

China is willing to work with the IAEA and all relevant parties to jointly promote the innovation of nuclear energy technology and continuously expand cooperation to ensure that the benefits of nuclear energy reach more countries, Liu said.

Sophie Boutaud de la Combe visited the China National Nuclear Corporation, the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, and the Qinshan nuclear power base. She is also scheduled to visit China General Nuclear Power Group, the Daya Bay nuclear power base, and Sun Yat-sen University in south China's Guangdong Province to learn about the latest nuclear technology applications in China.

