China starts mass production of carbon-14 isotope via commercial nuclear reactor

Xinhua) 13:17, April 22, 2024

BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- China has started the mass production of carbon-14 through the use of a commercial nuclear reactor, according to the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC).

The carbon-14 isotope was produced by the Qinshan Nuclear Power Plant, which is operated by a CNNC subsidiary, an official with the Qinshan Nuclear Power Plant told Xinhua late on Saturday.

The official expected that this carbon-14 isotope output should be able to "completely meet the market demand" of China.

This will end China's near-total reliance on carbon-14 isotope imports, according to the official.

