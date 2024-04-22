Home>>
China starts mass production of carbon-14 isotope via commercial nuclear reactor
(Xinhua) 13:17, April 22, 2024
BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- China has started the mass production of carbon-14 through the use of a commercial nuclear reactor, according to the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC).
The carbon-14 isotope was produced by the Qinshan Nuclear Power Plant, which is operated by a CNNC subsidiary, an official with the Qinshan Nuclear Power Plant told Xinhua late on Saturday.
The official expected that this carbon-14 isotope output should be able to "completely meet the market demand" of China.
This will end China's near-total reliance on carbon-14 isotope imports, according to the official.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's small nuclear reactor starts installation of digital control system
- China begins construction on 2nd phase of Zhangzhou nuclear power project
- World's first fourth-generation nuclear power plant goes into commercial operation in China
- Interview: ITER director-general values China's contribution, support to nuclear fusion research
- China second globally in terms of nuclear power units in operation or under construction
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.