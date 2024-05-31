Pic story: designer of nuclear power project in SW China

Xinhua) 08:28, May 31, 2024

Zhong Yuanzhang (1st L) communicates with colleagues on an experimental platform in Nuclear Power Institute of China in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 24, 2024. Zhong was the deputy chief designer of Hualong One nuclear power project of the Nuclear Power Institute of China. Since his graduation from Chengdu University of Science and Technology (now Sichuan University) majoring in chemical engineering in 1986, Zhong has been engaged in reactor structure design and participated in the R&D of more than half of China's nuclear power plants. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Zhong Yuanzhang shows a model of Hualong One reactor at Nuclear Power Institute of China in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

This file photo taken in August 2017 shows the reactor pressure vessel (RPV) of the No.5 unit of China National Nuclear Corporation's Fuqing nuclear power plant in southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua)

Zhong Yuanzhang shows a nuclear reactor part at Nuclear Power Institute of China in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

This file photo taken in August 2017 shows the reactor pressure vessel (RPV) of the No.5 unit of China National Nuclear Corporation's Fuqing nuclear power plant in southeast China's Fujian Province. Zhong was the deputy chief designer of Hualong One nuclear power project of the Nuclear Power Institute of China. Since his graduation from Chengdu University of Science and Technology (now Sichuan University) majoring in chemical engineering in 1986, Zhong has been engaged in reactor structure design and participated in the R&D of more than half of China's nuclear power plants. (Xinhua)

Zhong Yuanzhang (2nd R) communicates with colleagues at an experimental platform in Nuclear Power Institute of China in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Zhong Yuanzhang (C) communicates with colleagues at Nuclear Power Institute of China in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Zhong Yuanzhang shows a 3D-printed nuclear reactor part at Nuclear Power Institute of China in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Zhong Yuanzhang (3th L) communicates with colleagues on an experimental platform in Nuclear Power Institute of China in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Zhong Yuanzhang shows a model of Hualong One reactor at Nuclear Power Institute of China in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Zhong Yuanzhang (1st R) communicates with colleagues on an experimental platform in Nuclear Power Institute of China in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

